Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
