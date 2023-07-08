Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.