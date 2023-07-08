Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Navient in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAVI. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.