Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Down 0.6 %

NM opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.97.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.