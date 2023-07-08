Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Trading Down 0.6 %
NM opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
