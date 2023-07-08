NCR Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NCR. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NCR Stock Performance

NCR stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NCR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NCR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.