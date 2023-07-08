NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

