New Hampshire Trust Purchases 2,886 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.