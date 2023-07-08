New Hampshire Trust Purchases 2,886 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
