Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $189.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.62. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.97 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.12.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

