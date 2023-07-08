Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

