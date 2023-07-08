Nordea Investment Management AB Has $966,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

