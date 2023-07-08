Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 35,202 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Owens & Minor worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.