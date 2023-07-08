Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,895,996 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,895,996 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

