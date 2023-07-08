Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Northwest Natural worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.2 %

NWN opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

