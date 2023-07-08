NU Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 58,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,024 call options.
NU stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. NU has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.06.
NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that NU will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
