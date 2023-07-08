NU Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 58,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,024 call options.

NU stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. NU has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that NU will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,502,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 486,476 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $2,570,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

