NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.
NuVasive Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
