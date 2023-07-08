NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

