Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

