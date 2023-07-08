Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Insider Stephen Walker Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Free Report) insider Stephen Walker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,884.38).

Stephen Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Stephen Walker acquired 25,000 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,076.79).

On Friday, June 2nd, Stephen Walker acquired 20,000 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,330.63).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of LON:OHT opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.19) on Friday. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The stock has a market cap of £18.56 million and a P/E ratio of -737.50.

About Ocean Harvest Technology Group

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, sourcing, processing, and marketing of seaweed blend ingredients for the animal feed market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Bovine products to increase milk and milk fat, and protein yields; poultry products to improve feed conversion efficiency and reduce mortality in growing and laying birds; swine products use in piglets fed antibiotic-free or low diets, and low-ZnO; Aqua products for use in salmon and other finfish to improve fish performance and reduce mortality; equine products for use in stallions and mares to improve fertility horses; and pet products used as a low-arsenic and iodine replacement for kelp to support gut health.

