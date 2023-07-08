Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,482,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of OLLI opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

