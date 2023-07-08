Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

