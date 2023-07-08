ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $73.00. The stock traded as low as $72.84 and last traded at $74.15. Approximately 84,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 492,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.