OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.