Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $92.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,561,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 677,328 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,868,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.