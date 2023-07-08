Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 2.5 %

OFIX opened at $17.84 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $651.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

