Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.50 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 1,288,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,766,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 212.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 582,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 346.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 465,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 3.53.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

