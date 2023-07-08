Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.46 and a 52-week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.