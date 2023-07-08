Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $132.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

