Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

