Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Park National were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park National by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park National Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NYSE:PRK opened at $101.12 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

