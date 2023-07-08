PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

PFSI stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,131,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $1,832,629.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,131,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,536 shares of company stock worth $6,651,579 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.