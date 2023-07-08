Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $205.00. The company traded as high as $170.26 and last traded at $170.23, with a volume of 11025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

