Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $205.00. The company traded as high as $170.26 and last traded at $170.23, with a volume of 11025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.52.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.
In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
