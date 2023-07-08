PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,431,000 after buying an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PG&E by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,882,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,674,000 after buying an additional 4,572,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

