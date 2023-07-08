Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.92 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.