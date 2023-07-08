Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stake Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of PIPR opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Free Report

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

