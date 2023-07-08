PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPL were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

