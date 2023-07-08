Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 0.3 %

PRI opened at $199.12 on Friday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.