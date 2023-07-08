Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.
Primerica Stock Up 0.3 %
PRI opened at $199.12 on Friday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Activity
In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
