Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 183,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,323,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Specifically, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $196,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,856,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 117,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $3,354,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $196,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,693,314 shares in the company, valued at $170,856,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,442,107 shares of company stock valued at $553,726,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

