Prudential Financial, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PRU opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 998.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.