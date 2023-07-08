Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

VNOM stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Further Reading

