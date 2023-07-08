Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Shares of APA opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. APA has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

