Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.12 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$118.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$119.81. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$105.57 and a 12 month high of C$129.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

