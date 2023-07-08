Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

TEX stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. Terex has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,016,000 after purchasing an additional 362,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

