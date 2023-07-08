Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reduced by Analyst

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $123.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.68. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.