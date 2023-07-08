Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Decreased by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
