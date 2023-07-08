Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Lifted by Zacks Research

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVB. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AVB stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day moving average is $174.31. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.