Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

