Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

