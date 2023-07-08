Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Decreased by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.86.

Shares of NBR opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

