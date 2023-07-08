Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Lowered by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.07 EPS.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

NYSE:NBR opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $933.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

