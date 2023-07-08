Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

