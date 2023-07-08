Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$518.50 million.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.64.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$931.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.