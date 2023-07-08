Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

